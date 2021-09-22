Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 67.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,074. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.30 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.92.

