Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.28. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 105,214 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

