Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,828. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

