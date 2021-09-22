Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $15.43

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $14.94. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The company has a market cap of $601.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

