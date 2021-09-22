Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

