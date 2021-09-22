Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $20,708.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00071566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00114890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00169729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.06 or 0.06949436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,188.36 or 1.00009541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.52 or 0.00779267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,891,463 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

