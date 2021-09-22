Contrasting DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 35.45% 9.20% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.11 $588.62 million $0.11 17.55 DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.22 $2.12 billion $1.39 15.25

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands). DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tingyi (Cayman Islands), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

