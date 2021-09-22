W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,377. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

