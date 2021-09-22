Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after acquiring an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.13. 19,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,049. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

