Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $904,182,389. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $14.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.78. 1,379,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

