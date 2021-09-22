Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

