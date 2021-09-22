Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $136,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $11.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $758.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,372. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

