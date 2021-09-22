Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $909,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GACQU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,692. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

