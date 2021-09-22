Barings LLC Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,765. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

