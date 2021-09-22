Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,902,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

MSAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

