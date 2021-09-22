Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 2,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,848. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

