Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,350,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 38,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
PBR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,108,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,070,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
