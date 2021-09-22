Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 207,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

