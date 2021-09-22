Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 20,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 351,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,345,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

