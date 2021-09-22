Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $130,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

