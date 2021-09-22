Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Down 3.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

