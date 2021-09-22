Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 45,814 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.