Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.19

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.19 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 41,270 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.10. The stock has a market cap of £50.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

