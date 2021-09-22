LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.28. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 537,065 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $158.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 338,004 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

