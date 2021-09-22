Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 93,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

