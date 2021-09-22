Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,230. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.