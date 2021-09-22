KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,837.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. KeyFi has a market cap of $917,945.35 and $14,837.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00071248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00113898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00169277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.80 or 0.06904690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,244.24 or 0.99768833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00782229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

