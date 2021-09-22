Fractal Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $460,254.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00071248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00113898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00169277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.80 or 0.06904690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,244.24 or 0.99768833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00782229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

