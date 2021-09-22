Barings LLC Has $58.14 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,111 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.4% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 719,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,447,000 after buying an additional 27,970 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,594. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

