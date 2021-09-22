Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $61.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the lowest is $60.06 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $239.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,901,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,980,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 622,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

