$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.75. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $32.08. 21,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,975. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.