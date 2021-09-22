CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of UAN traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

