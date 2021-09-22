-$0.19 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

