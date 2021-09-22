Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.26. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,711. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.35 and its 200 day moving average is $434.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

