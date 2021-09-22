Ramius Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Ramius Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMII. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMII stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

