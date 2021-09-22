Ramius Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,048,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

