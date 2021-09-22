CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,022 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFIVU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 364,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

CFIVU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

