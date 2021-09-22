SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Shares Sold by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,194 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHACU remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

