Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 54,273 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,273 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIOTU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

BIOTU stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

