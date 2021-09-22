BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $2,889,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.