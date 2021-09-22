ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.45. 125,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

