Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) PT at $256.55

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. 33,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average of $233.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.