Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Shares Sold by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,246 shares during the quarter. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I comprises approximately 0.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZUU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,031. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.