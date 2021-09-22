Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,422 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $223,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,420. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

