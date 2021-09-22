-$0.01 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

PFIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

