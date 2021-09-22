Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 82,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

