Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,011,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 311,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

