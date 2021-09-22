Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.00

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 3658601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £818.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

In related news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

