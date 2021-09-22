Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 10,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,622,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
