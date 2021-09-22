Short Interest in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Drops By 21.1%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

KLDO has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.